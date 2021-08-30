© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WTF Is this?! The world is mad!
Follow
5
Share
Report
650 views • August 30, 2021
Hugo Talks, August 30, 2021
Just label vaccine adverse events as COVID and we're good to go, right?
Website - https://hugotalks.com
Merch - https://my-store-11735281.creator-spring.com/
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks
Telegram - https://t.me/hugotalks
Back up YouTube - https://tinyurl.com/sst8kjzf
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8
BrandNewTube - https://brandnewtube.com/@hugotalks
Gab - https://gab.com/hugotalks
Twitter - https://twitter.com/hugotalks1
MINDS - https://www.minds.com/hugotalks
Just label vaccine adverse events as COVID and we're good to go, right?
Website - https://hugotalks.com
Merch - https://my-store-11735281.creator-spring.com/
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/hugotalks
Telegram - https://t.me/hugotalks
Back up YouTube - https://tinyurl.com/sst8kjzf
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8
BrandNewTube - https://brandnewtube.com/@hugotalks
Gab - https://gab.com/hugotalks
Twitter - https://twitter.com/hugotalks1
MINDS - https://www.minds.com/hugotalks
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.