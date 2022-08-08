WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 08MAY22 - Plane Accidentally Drops Water on People

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/_0wuziCq3Ds
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #174
Links to sources:
Plane Accidentally Drops Water On People - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_IbM...
Helicopter Low Pass - https://twitter.com/aviationbrk/statu...
Low Pass - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=389...
Barrel Roll - https://twitter.com/aviationbrk/statu...
Wet Runway - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5quEX...
Helicopter Ditches In Water - https://www.youtube.com/watch?=aTP0Q...
A350 Landing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqSTV...
Afterburner - https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc2CaLAlWST/
Plane Crash - https://twitter.com/aviationbrk/statu...
Boeing 747 - https://twitter.com/aviationbrk/statu...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet