Physical Therapist adds Juvent Micro Impact Platform to her practice.

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Mary Rachford, PT at Fyzical PT & Balance center near Chicago, like many of her colleagues, have added Juvent as key part of their clinic's offerings. Mary shares some of the first success with her patients, but also her fellow staff members.
Ask your PT if they have Juvent, and/or find one who have already upgraded their clinics at:
www.juvent.com