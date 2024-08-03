Me (Heavy) Fred Again.... Fully Awake

@jonathankleck4384

Pro 3:13 Happy is the man that findeth wisdom, and the man that getteth understanding.

Pro 3:14 For the merchandise of it is better than the merchandise of silver, and the gain thereof than fine gold.

Pro 3:15 She is more precious than rubies: and all the things thou canst desire are not to be compared unto her.

Pro 3:16 Length of days is in her right hand; and in her left hand riches and honour.

Pro 3:17 Her ways are ways of pleasantness, and all her paths are peace.

Pro 3:18 She is a tree of life to them that lay hold upon her: and happy is every one that retaineth her.





ME (HEAVY) FRED AGAIN.... LYRICS

Do you feel like talkin'?

I feel like bein' open

I feel my thoughts run around each evening

But I'm glad I'm feelin'

I wanna run in there and steal you out

Unplug the wires and kiss your mouth

You don't need another whiteboard evening

But I need you breathin'

Before my needs

She's all I need

It won't be long

And I know you're holding on

I'm so tired of being strong

But I don't want you to see this face

It's time to be brave (I've been standing here)

So I pray for the same thing each evenin'

My baby's healin'

Before my needs

She's all I need

I know you're holdin' on

And it won't be long

I'm so tired of being strong

I found you exploding

I found you beautiful

I don't know a thing that could feel more heavy

Babe, I'm ready

********************************

Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

NEW - J Kleck Short videos channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire/videos

*************************

To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/