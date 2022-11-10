Covid-19 Jabs: Never before have we been in so much danger
So, they’re now going to give the useless and toxic covid-19 jab to infants.
In America, the Government recommends that babies and infants should be given the following vaccines before they are 15-months-old: three doses for hepatitis B, two doses for rotavirus, four doses for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, four doses for haemophilus influenza, four doses of pneumococcal conjugate, three doses for polio, another one for influenza, one for measles, mumps and rubella, one for varicella, one for hepatitis and so on and so on…the list never ends. And now add in the toxic covid-19 jab. Why they don’t just slaughter infants at birth is a mystery. After 18 months they receive endless armfuls of more stuff. How kids ever get time to go to school is a mystery. I’m surprised they’re able to get to school. And, of course, it’s all much the same the world over. - .
Source: Dr: Vernon Coleman . - .
Keywords
vaccinenwocovid
