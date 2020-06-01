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Matrix: System Failure
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64 views • June 01, 2020
In this video I speak from the heart about the joys of the matrix collapsing and the small window of opportunity to take back our power.
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Be sure to subscribe and follow me on these platforms:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/IiVDgwv72Ssq/
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/millennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
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