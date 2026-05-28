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With the world being prepped for an Ebola scam, the world has to realise there is no proof of any ebola or any viruses. Christine Massey sent various freedom of information requests to the CDC(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other's asking for true isolated virus proof, not genetic material gunk passed off as isolation of virus