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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 2-3, 2022 - Map, Music, Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 2-3, 2022


▪️ On the night of July, 2 in the Kursk region, the AFU launched strikes with drones rigged with explosives and shelled the rural area.


▪️ In Belgorod, the AFU's Tochka-U missile attack damaged no fewer than 40 houses, 5 of them destroyed. 4 people killed, 3 of them were Ukrainian refugees.


▪️ In the Kharkiv region, the AFU retreated from the Siverskyi Donets left bank and the outskirts of Vesele and Borshchova.


▪️ The allied forces took complete control of the Luhansk Region administrative boundary, having liberated Lysychans'k and adjacent villages. There still stay separate pockets of resistance. Mopping up will take some time.


▪️ In LPR, the beginning of the battle of Siversk is announced though a bit early: Russian troops are still to take up Hryhorivka and Serebryanka, and to breach fortified areas in Verhn'okam'yans'ke and Spirne.


▪️ In Soledar, the AFU formed a Charley tactical group to combat the Russian Armed Forces. The group includes UAV crews, air defense missile units and the AFU 14th separate mechanized brigade battalion.


▪️ Southerly, Wagner’s PMC assault troops liberated Klynove and are in action in Pokrovs'ke, the liberation of which will make a start to the battle of Bakhmut (Artemivsk).


▪️ Ukrainian offensive in Vuhledar failed: the AFU suffered enormous casualties and only managed to retake Pavlivka and Shevchenko rural areas which had been a grey zone for 3 months.


▪️ In Mykolaiv, there were launched missile strikes against facilities that provided the AFU logistics and supplies. Two mercenaries’ bases destroyed.


▪️ Russian troops launched multiple strikes against abandoned positions in Snake Island, destroyed abandoned equipment and infrastructural facilities.

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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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