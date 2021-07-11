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Racially Targeted Vaccines
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434 views • July 11, 2021
These so called vaccines are made according to ethnic groups, only God knows what's in them, we know if they don't kill you they will make your life miserable.
Enslaved until the day you die.
Enslaved until the day you die.
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