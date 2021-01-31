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Essential Facts Your Doctor Probably Forgot To Tell You about the Covid-19 Vaccine (MIRRORED)
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807 views • January 31, 2021
Essential Facts Your Doctor Probably Forgot To Tell You about the Covid-19 Vaccine (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel What is happening at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/dff30182-ce76-4a5f-90fa-8c1bf3ce5dcf
Unfortunately, because of the increased number of trolls in recent months spreading lies, libels and misinformation, Dr Coleman has had to disable comments.
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, gives the facts about the covid-19 vaccines.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Mirrored from Brighteon channel What is happening at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/dff30182-ce76-4a5f-90fa-8c1bf3ce5dcf
Unfortunately, because of the increased number of trolls in recent months spreading lies, libels and misinformation, Dr Coleman has had to disable comments.
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, gives the facts about the covid-19 vaccines.
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com
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