Putin Rubs Salt On West's Wounds With Show On Weapons Taken From Ukraine; Watch What's On Display

Russia kicked off an exhibition showcasing captured western weapons from Ukraine. The exhibition in Moscow comprises of 32 pieces of military hardware. Russia claims that NATO weapons put on display were captured during the ongoing war in Ukraine.
