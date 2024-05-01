Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Putin Rubs Salt On West's Wounds With Show On Weapons Taken From Ukraine; Watch What's On Display
channel image
Vampire Slayer
42 Subscribers
110 views
Published Wednesday

Russia kicked off an exhibition showcasing captured western weapons from Ukraine. The exhibition in Moscow comprises of 32 pieces of military hardware. Russia claims that NATO weapons put on display were captured during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket