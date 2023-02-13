Modern Churches Compromised to the World to Get Along - Bible Prophecy - JD Farag [mirrored]

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-02-12: Pressured to Go Along to Get Along " posted on JDFarag.orgURL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/

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Pastor JD talks about the pressure to go along to get along, then provides hope from prophecy in Revelation that we can stand strong in the power of the Holy Spirit.

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RESOURCES:

PROPHETIC PARALLELS - ANCIENT THYATRA CHURCH vs. LAST DAYS CHURCH

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THYATIRA CHURCH: Pressure to join trade guilds leading to literal/spiritual adultery

LAST DAYS CHURCH: Pressure to join and follow the world leading to spiritual adultery

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THYATIRA CHURCH: Pressure to offer sacrifices to pagan gods to keep one’s job

LAST DAYS CHURCH: Pressure to sacrifice for climate and Covid to keep one’s job

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THYATIRA CHURCH: Self-proclaimed false prophetess misleading God’s people

LAST DAYS CHURCH: False prophets, pastors and leaders misleading God’s people

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THYATIRA CHURCH: Church leaders allowing and tolerating the “Jezebel” teaching

LAST DAYS CHURCH: Church leaders allowing and even promoting the false-teachings

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THYATIRA CHURCH: Christians being deceived by this “Jezebel” spirit to their peril

LAST DAYS CHURCH: Christians being deceived by the climate/Covid lie to their peril

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THYATIRA CHURCH: Christians suffering on a sick-bed even leading to death

LAST DAYS CHURCH: Christians suffering sickness from injection leading to death

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Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!

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Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

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John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

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Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

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God bless you. Maranatha!