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License Plate Privacy Plan Flock cameras
scwidaho
scwidaho
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License Plate Privacy Plan

Simpler · Clear · Fair  DMV provided IR plate cover w/ enabling sticker

The Problem

Right now, police cameras read every license plate and save that information. This builds a huge database of where innocent people have driven. That database can be misused by bad cops or hacked.

The Big Idea

Instead of sending plate numbers to a central computer, the police car's camera checks the vehicle right then and there.

If the car has a special sticker, the camera instantly forgets the plate. No data is ever saved.

Two Types of Drivers

Law‑abiding citizens with clean records
Get a special privacy sticker from the DMV and use a plate cover that blocks infrared so cameras can't read the numbers.

Criminals with warrants, stolen cars, or suspended licenses
Do not qualify for the sticker. Their plates remain visible to police.

The Sticker Stop System

What happens when a police car scans a passing vehicle:

Step 1: Camera tries to read the plate numbers.

Step 2: If the plate is blocked by the cover, the camera looks for the official DMV sticker.

Then, two possible outcomes:

Sticker found: Camera deletes image instantly. No record saved.

Sticker missing: Alert officer, log time and location, pull over.

All processing happens on the patrol car's computer — nothing is uploaded.

Why This Stops Police Abuse

Because the check happens instantly on the patrol car's own computer, no data about law‑abiding drivers is ever uploaded to a central database. Even a dishonest officer can't track innocent people — the tracking data simply doesn't exist.

Other Important Changes

  • Probable cause changes: If a plate is blocked but has no valid sticker, that alone is a clear reason for police to stop the car. Focuses police attention on the right people.
  • Tougher penalties: Making or selling fake privacy stickers becomes a serious felony crime.
  • More active policing: Officers can no longer rely on passive cameras to track everyone — they must go back to old‑fashioned patrol work: watching and stopping cars based on real observations.

The Bottom Line

This plan protects everyday people's privacy while still letting police catch real criminals. By making the camera "forget" legal vehicles instantly, citizens keep their driving history private, and police can still spot and stop the bad guys.

Simple. Private. Secure.


Keywords
license plateflock camerasprivacy plan
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