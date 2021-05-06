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Are Cannabis Investors Missing Opportunities, Too Focused on Federal Legalization?
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10 views • May 06, 2021
Viridian initially thought each incremental state legalization would add an overall boost to the market, but that doesn't appear to have been the case. The only 2 events that produced net positive returns were nationwide in scope:
(1)The presidential election and
(2) Georgia Senate election, which flipped the Senate to Democratic control
Similar results were observed when you look at individual companies: both GTI and Cresco were down (net of the S&P) in the week after Illinois legalized recreational use, and VIREO was down in the week after New York legalized.
Viridian believes investors could be paying too much attention to the federal picture and underestimating the importance of the huge new state markets that are opening like New York, New Jersey and potentially Pennsylvania.
Show Notes:
Are Investors Too Focused on the Forest and Missing the Trees?
https://www.viridianca.com/chart2
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 708 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
(1)The presidential election and
(2) Georgia Senate election, which flipped the Senate to Democratic control
Similar results were observed when you look at individual companies: both GTI and Cresco were down (net of the S&P) in the week after Illinois legalized recreational use, and VIREO was down in the week after New York legalized.
Viridian believes investors could be paying too much attention to the federal picture and underestimating the importance of the huge new state markets that are opening like New York, New Jersey and potentially Pennsylvania.
Show Notes:
Are Investors Too Focused on the Forest and Missing the Trees?
https://www.viridianca.com/chart2
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 708 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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