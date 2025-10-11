BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sr Navy official saw ‘something’ underwater… ‘big as a football field’… moving 200MPH - Tucker Carlson clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1325 followers
265 views • 1 day ago

Senior Navy official saw ‘something’ underwater… ‘big as a football field’… moving 200MPH

‘That’s no fish’

Rep. Tim Burchett says no human tech can travel that fast underwater

Burchett: ‘Not with our technology, no’

Adding:  

$10 BILLION wiped out in crypto — HISTORIC liquidation triggered by Trump’s China tariffs announcement. - Polymarket data

Market mirrors historic crypto bloodbath 

$6B+ in coins liquidated in 1 HOUR — 1 of worst rapid wipeouts in history

And:  ‘We’re ready for a trade war’

US Trade Ambassador Jamieson Greer addresses Trump’s new 130% tariffs on China

Agree that Washington is ready for an economic standoff with Beijing?

And:  

'Supply chain CHOKEHOLD' — China tightens rare earths exports following chip ban by US

Beijing controls 70% of mining

EVs, data centers under threat?

Source: Mario Nawfal

Also:  China claims 'legitimate defense' on all US-linked ships

Beijing slaps 'special port fees on ships with US flag or control'

After 'US unilateral new port fees which severely harm Chinese companies'

Reports from Xinhua, footage of automated Shanghai port from science_hao

politicseventscurrent
