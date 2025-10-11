Sr Navy official saw ‘something’ underwater… ‘big as a football field’… moving 200MPH - Tucker Carlson clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senior Navy official saw ‘something’ underwater… ‘big as a football field’… moving 200MPH
‘That’s no fish’
Rep. Tim Burchett says no human tech can travel that fast underwater
Burchett: ‘Not with our technology, no’
Adding:
$10 BILLION wiped out in crypto — HISTORIC liquidation triggered by Trump’s China tariffs announcement. - Polymarket data
Market mirrors historic crypto bloodbath
$6B+ in coins liquidated in 1 HOUR — 1 of worst rapid wipeouts in history
And: ‘We’re ready for a trade war’
US Trade Ambassador Jamieson Greer addresses Trump’s new 130% tariffs on China
Agree that Washington is ready for an economic standoff with Beijing?
And:
'Supply chain CHOKEHOLD' — China tightens rare earths exports following chip ban by US
Beijing controls 70% of mining
EVs, data centers under threat?
Source: Mario Nawfal
Also: China claims 'legitimate defense' on all US-linked ships
Beijing slaps 'special port fees on ships with US flag or control'
After 'US unilateral new port fees which severely harm Chinese companies'
Reports from Xinhua, footage of automated Shanghai port from science_hao