© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 78: Iron Sky (A Homewrecker Movie Review)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • September 28, 2020
This week, we're talking all about a fantastic pair of "bad" movies that we recently watched that masterfully weave several conspiracy theories into their plots and storylines. We give some spoilers but tried to be as vague as possible so that if you haven't seen either of these films, you can check them out and still get some surprises. Nazi moon bases, dinosaurs, nuclear war, Vril aliens, iPhone cults, and so much more on this week's Homewrecker Podcast!
Episode Links:
Watch this episode uncut on YouTube: https://youtu.be/yDkC272O0KY
Watch this episode uncut on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/e4394fe1-9834-4b41-ac1e-0ce48ecab267
Iron Sky Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lJAw_BtM2g
Iron Sky - The Coming Race Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HD6Mj_gDzH0
https://ironsky.net/
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Watch this episode uncut on YouTube: https://youtu.be/yDkC272O0KY
Watch this episode uncut on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/e4394fe1-9834-4b41-ac1e-0ce48ecab267
Iron Sky Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lJAw_BtM2g
Iron Sky - The Coming Race Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HD6Mj_gDzH0
https://ironsky.net/
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.