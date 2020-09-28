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Episode 78: Iron Sky (A Homewrecker Movie Review)
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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7 views • September 28, 2020
This week, we're talking all about a fantastic pair of "bad" movies that we recently watched that masterfully weave several conspiracy theories into their plots and storylines. We give some spoilers but tried to be as vague as possible so that if you haven't seen either of these films, you can check them out and still get some surprises. Nazi moon bases, dinosaurs, nuclear war, Vril aliens, iPhone cults, and so much more on this week's Homewrecker Podcast!

Episode Links:

Watch this episode uncut on YouTube: https://youtu.be/yDkC272O0KY

Watch this episode uncut on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/e4394fe1-9834-4b41-ac1e-0ce48ecab267

Iron Sky Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lJAw_BtM2g

Iron Sky - The Coming Race Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HD6Mj_gDzH0

https://ironsky.net/


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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