Chinese PLA May Shoot Down Nancy Pelosi’s Aircraft

The Taiwan military began yesterday a five-day live fire military exercise that simulates a land invasion of the island by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. The military drill comes at the same time China said it is getting seriously prepared for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s anticipated visit to Taiwan in August.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/25/22





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