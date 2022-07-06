WHEELING IN THE BABIES..! CROWD PLEADS DERANGED PARENTS TO NOT JAB THEIR KIDS, HORROR SHOW

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Several clips and angles -There's a lot of emotion here. Awakened people pleading then scorning delusional parents to not inject their children with these deadly vaccines. The deranged parents ignore them.
It's like these people are under some sort of a spell. They CANNOT see or hear the truth NO MATTER HOW it's presented to them!
Plus, this guy (Sean Cage) dug up the documentation pertaining to the CDC's inability to isolate the "virus". Right here folks. In black and white.
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MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/