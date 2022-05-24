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FULL SHOW 5/23/22- Live Coverage of WEF World Govt. Summit in Geneva Switzerland - MUST WATCH
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393 views • May 24, 2022
Overwhelming evidence confirms monkeypox was created in a lab to purposely spread and cause hysteria in preparation for new lockdowns. Big Pharma is directing these attacks, and until their crimes are exposed, none of us are safe. Dr. Richard Fleming will be in studio to lay out critical analysis of the biomedical state and how to stop it.
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