Maintain optimal health and nutrition with Organic Dandelion Leaf and Root Liquid Extract

The Groovy Bee Store wants to make it easy for you to enjoy the many health benefits of dandelions, which is why we're offering Organic Dandelion Leaf and Root Liquid Extract.

Easy-to-use Groovy Bee Organic Dandelion Leaf and Root Liquid Extract offers high concentrations of highly bioavailable nutrients that can support good overall health. This premium formula provides the wholesome goodness and potency of organic dandelion leaves and roots in a convenient liquid format.

For maximum potency and optimal nutrient preservation, Organic Dandelion Leaf and Root Liquid Extract has been carefully extracted using organic cane sugar alcohol, distilled water and organic vegetable glycerin.

Groovy Bee Organic Dandelion Leaf and Root Liquid Extract is non-GMO, non-China, certified organic and has been meticulously lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.





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