El Salvador Day 18 & 19

Something amazing happened today!





The Present Story:

A few months ago a realtor in Ontario reached out to me on the El Salvador expat FB group. She built a home here remotely and they have a YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/@faralorealty6345





The videos show how her contractor would send her videos each day on the progress. So the other day she asked how our trip was going and we talked about construction costs etc.





A few months ago when we first started chatting we thought that we could rent out her house but it turns out some family was coming. Well they left the other day and she asked if we’d like to come see her house today, her grounds keeper would show us around and show us how the water system worked. She is in Canada right now.





Well something amazing happened on the way to her place. I tell you God works in mysterious ways.





The Back Story:

Months ago I was on YouTube watching everything I could on El Salvador. I came across this channel called Murphslife https://www.youtube.com/@MURPHSLIFE. He had videos on El Salvador. https://youtu.be/oGum4J4QuDo and https://youtu.be/R482mZnkDlE .





In these videos he shows how he fundraised to buy these 3 sisters wood and metal roofing to make a new fruit stand and he bought them a grill and fruit and veggies to start selling. Her daughter went blind from diabetes and they got her a sugar monitor and she was going to have eye surgery.





On the way to Lynn’s place we passed a fruit and vegetable stand. It was the one from these videos!!!! I spoke to the mother in the videos in very broken Spanish and asked about her daughter. Our translator was in the car so I did my best.





We bought some fruit from her and gave her some extra for her daughter. I am so happy we came across her. I was thinking of going through Murph’s videos to see if he mentioned where she was located and then trying to visit her but I just didn’t have the time. I think it was totally God that this happened.





After visiting Lynn’s house we went to Sitio Arqueologico de San Andres and looked at all of the ruins.





Then at the end of the day we went to the Chivo ATM and we put cash in and got Bitcoin into my Blink Wallet. We wanted to try out that process to see how it would go.





Music by AlexiAction on Pixabay



