British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Announces the End of the Golden Era of China-UK Relations
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 5 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/548747

Summary：11/28/2022 British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the end of the golden era of China-UK ties at Lord Mayor's banquet on November 28. He pointed out that China poses a systemic challenge to the values and interests of the UK, a challenge that grows more acute as it moves towards even greater authoritarianism.

