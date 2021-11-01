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'Aliens' Adrenochrome Harvesting Human Beings... [11 april 2019]
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180 views • November 01, 2021
Note: The Earth is fucking Flat...so it is not 'Aliens' it is Satanic 'Deamons' - But still an interesting video, :) the best lie contain a lot truth #Adrenochrome
Space Force Senate Hearing April 11, 2019: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Space+Force+Senate+Hearing+April+11%2C+2019&;t=h_&ia=web
D.U.M.B.S - Deep Underground Military Bases: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=D.U.M.B.S&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.theorionlines.com/
SpaceForceGalacticFederation: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=space+force+galactic+federation&;t=h_&ia=web
'This is why we need Space Force'
WWG1WGA - NEVER GIVE UP - TRUST - GOD ALWAYS WINS.
#SpaceForce #EarthAlliance #GalacticFederation #SemperSupra
@Q17_Awakening
@ #QPatriot17
@DUMBSandUNDERGROUND in ALLIANCE with @SpaceForceGalacticFederation
Source:
https://t.me/KimOsboel/450
https://t.me/SpaceForceGalacticFederation - 55478 Subs
https://t.me/SpaceForceGalacticFederation/17363
Space Force Senate Hearing April 11, 2019: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Space+Force+Senate+Hearing+April+11%2C+2019&;t=h_&ia=web
D.U.M.B.S - Deep Underground Military Bases: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=D.U.M.B.S&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.theorionlines.com/
SpaceForceGalacticFederation: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=space+force+galactic+federation&;t=h_&ia=web
'This is why we need Space Force'
WWG1WGA - NEVER GIVE UP - TRUST - GOD ALWAYS WINS.
#SpaceForce #EarthAlliance #GalacticFederation #SemperSupra
@Q17_Awakening
@ #QPatriot17
@DUMBSandUNDERGROUND in ALLIANCE with @SpaceForceGalacticFederation
Source:
https://t.me/KimOsboel/450
https://t.me/SpaceForceGalacticFederation - 55478 Subs
https://t.me/SpaceForceGalacticFederation/17363
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