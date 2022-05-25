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No More Monkeying Around: They’re Breaking Out The Mon(k)ey Shot
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514 views • May 25, 2022
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“Oh shit, there goes the planet.”
https://youtu.be/kD516OENN7s
SHIT’S GETTING REAL (guy in monkey mask testing positive for monkeypox): https://www.bitchute.com/video/dMe1uhhA4N8I/
Bill Gates: "We'll Have To Prepare For The Next One. That Will Get Attention This Time: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eFLQu0bcuCwY/
A globalist simulation exercise in 2021 used May 15, 2022 as the theoretical arrival date of a "monkeypox epidemic.": (pg 12) https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
Mysterious Monkeypox Alerts England, Gay and Bisexual Men Warned as 4 New Cases Discovered: https://savebritain.org/mysterious-monkeypox-alerts-england-gay-and-bisexual-men-warned-as-4-new-cases-discovered/
High risk contacts of monkeypox cases will be told to self-isolate and avoid children for three weeks in the UK: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10842691/High-risk-contacts-monkeypox-cases-told-self-isolate-avoid-children-three-weeks.html
Christine Lagarde says crypto is worth nothing: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/23/ecb-chief-christine-lagarde-crypto-is-worth-nothing.html
South Park Clip for later
from 7:40 - 8:43 of this (could be the wrong clip)
https://southpark.cc.com/episodes/yy0vjs/south-park-the-pandemic-special-season-24-ep-1
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Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
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Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
DollarVigilante.tv | https://dollarvigilante.tv (Our decentralized platform)
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
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The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
***** Sources for this video *****
“Oh shit, there goes the planet.”
https://youtu.be/kD516OENN7s
SHIT’S GETTING REAL (guy in monkey mask testing positive for monkeypox): https://www.bitchute.com/video/dMe1uhhA4N8I/
Bill Gates: "We'll Have To Prepare For The Next One. That Will Get Attention This Time: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eFLQu0bcuCwY/
A globalist simulation exercise in 2021 used May 15, 2022 as the theoretical arrival date of a "monkeypox epidemic.": (pg 12) https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
Mysterious Monkeypox Alerts England, Gay and Bisexual Men Warned as 4 New Cases Discovered: https://savebritain.org/mysterious-monkeypox-alerts-england-gay-and-bisexual-men-warned-as-4-new-cases-discovered/
High risk contacts of monkeypox cases will be told to self-isolate and avoid children for three weeks in the UK: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10842691/High-risk-contacts-monkeypox-cases-told-self-isolate-avoid-children-three-weeks.html
Christine Lagarde says crypto is worth nothing: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/23/ecb-chief-christine-lagarde-crypto-is-worth-nothing.html
South Park Clip for later
from 7:40 - 8:43 of this (could be the wrong clip)
https://southpark.cc.com/episodes/yy0vjs/south-park-the-pandemic-special-season-24-ep-1
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