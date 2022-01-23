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Dr Jennifer Daniels - When You Go to the Doctors Office Consider Yourself Under Arrest on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (09.28.15)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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148 views • January 23, 2022

Show Highlights: 

 

-The brainwashing starts in preschool; Dr. Daniels talks about the Medical Industrial Complex 

-The body is self healing and humans don’t have the ability to improve on that; longevity is created by usually doing nothing 

-Dr. Daniels talks about segregation and discrimination; she shares some pretty cool and shocking information on Hispanics and why they live longer than other peoples 

-“When you go the a doctor’s office, consider yourself under arrest”, says Dr. Daniels 

-Doctors have become agents of the government and then police which has gone totally unnoticed 

-What is a skip tracer? A professional who traces people who try to skip out. Dr. Daniels elaborates on our lack of privacy and how personal data is collected through your health records 

-Why are people so interested in learning about the healing properties of turpentine? Dr. Daniels shares her thoughts on why 

-What makes turpentine so effective? 

-When should turpentine be taken with sugar? When with castor oil? 

-Suggestions for bone spurs, and calcification that might be forming in the tissues 

-Dr. Daniels talks extensively about diabetes 

-Question from a listener: I am a 44 year old female who had gallbladder surgery last year during which my pancreas was injured and I have been experiencing severe pain every since. I am on dilaudid which does help with the pain, but I would like to know if you have a safer suggestion for pain relief and healing. This has gone on for over a year. Any suggestions you have would be very much appreciated. 

-Addressing Plantar fasciitis 

-Question from a listener: I am 45 years old and have been experiencing what seems like a rapid decline in my eyesight; at 40 my near sight started going and now I am staring to see notice a blurriness when trying to focus on people’s faces from across the street. I notice that my eyes are worse after a day at the office on the computer or after reading from my smart phone a lot. I refuse to wear glasses as I have read that they will only make your eyes worse. 

What suggestions do you have to reverse my eye problems? A supposedly “alternative” practitioner I went to told me “welcome to the over 40 club” and that I am just aging and should accept it. 

-Question from a listener: A friend had a small spinal fusions a few years back,,,now her left leg sometimes buckles and she falls to no reason. What might be going on? Can bodywork, exercise or electrolytes help? 

and so much more!!!! 

 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-the-medical-industrial-complex-when-you-go-to-the-doctors-office-consider-yourself-under-arrest-september-28-2015/ 

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

Keywords
diabetesbrainwashingbone spursobamacareelectrolytesmedicaidtrackingrecipeszinc deficiencycastor oilone radio networkdr jennifer danielsgovernment agentsturpentinejennifer danielsvitality capsulescandida cleanerpatrick timponepure gum spiritshealthcare privacysaurkrautunder arrestplanter fascitiitisspinal fusion
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