Hugh Odom, Charles Marino & Ed Martin on State of the Nation - 02 February 2024

On today's show, Hugh Odom discusses the Immigration Phone App: Digital Cage or Invitation To Enter. Later, Charles Marino discusses the Impact of Migrants Crossing the Border and the threat it poses to the United States.
GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Hugh Oden discusses the Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, and how the CBP One App serves as a virtual invitation for immigrants around the globe to get pre-approved for entry into the U.S. and then allows unfettered travel once they have crossed the border.
GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Charles Marino is the CEO of Sentinel Security Solutions and the author of "Terrorists on the Border and in Our Country." Find out more and place an order at: https://www.amazon.com/Terrorists-Border-Country-Charles-Marino/dp/1630062820
GUEST 3 OVERVIEW: January 6th Attorney and Patriot Freedom Project board member Ed Martin can weigh in on a Supreme Court case with major implications for Trump and Jan. 6 defendants, specifically Section 1512 (c)(2).
