Vax Insanity

Silence Them!
* The real misinformation came from those in charge.
* Pfizer admits the ’rona vaccine’s ability to prevent transmission was never tested.
* Lives were ruined over a vaccine that was never fully tested before being forced on the public.
* We deserve the truth.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 October 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.