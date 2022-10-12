Vax Insanity

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Silence Them!
* The real misinformation came from those in charge.
* Pfizer admits the ’rona vaccine’s ability to prevent transmission was never tested.
* Lives were ruined over a vaccine that was never fully tested before being forced on the public.
* We deserve the truth.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 October 2022