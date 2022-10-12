Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vax Insanity
333 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago |

Silence Them!

* The real misinformation came from those in charge.

* Pfizer admits the ’rona vaccine’s ability to prevent transmission was never tested.

* Lives were ruined over a vaccine that was never fully tested before being forced on the public.

* We deserve the truth.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 October 2022

Keywords
big pharmacensorshipvaccine injurytucker carlsonvaxadverse eventjabpfizeranthony fauciside effectcoronavirusvaccine mandatecovidplandemicboosterexcess deathsvaccine passportcovid passportvirus transmissionrob roosjanine small

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket