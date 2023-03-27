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Steve Bannon War Room | Lou Dobbs: Trump Is Reaching Unprecedented Levels Of Popularity.
Regardless of what is said in the media or polls, Trump is rising to new levels of popularity while the Biden regime is failing miserably.
https://rumble.com/v2f153e-lou-dobbs-trump-is-reaching-unprecedented-levels-of-popularity..html