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Champions of Liberty Rally speech Dr. Alan Keyes
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158 views • August 20, 2019
EVERYONE should watch Dr. Alan Keyes' speech to remind us all what our country, The United States of America, was most importantly founded upon.
We have lost our way and if we do not get back on the path our Founding Fathers created for us ALL, we are doomed as a country.
August 9th, 2019, Erlanger, Kentucky
We have lost our way and if we do not get back on the path our Founding Fathers created for us ALL, we are doomed as a country.
August 9th, 2019, Erlanger, Kentucky
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