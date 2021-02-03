Pt 5 I AM ANNOUNCING THE COMING OF JESUS AT THE RAPTURE Six more blood red moons coming very soon

Greetings Harvesters,

We have whole generations of people that have been taught that no one knows the day or the hour when Jesus will come. And they are right! But there are two comings one at the Rapture and one at the end of the Tribulation. So which one is it?



When Jesus comes at the Rapture it's just a visit, you know in a twinkling of an eye.

When Jesus comes at the end of the Tribulation He comes to stay.

I submit to you it is the later because Holy Spirit is revealing to me when to look for Jesus coming at the Rapture.

Most cannot make a decision of what I am telling them is the truth based upon listening to just one of my video’s. And yet Video Analytic’s inform me that every single person who has given a thumbs down for my video’s haven't even watched 6 minuets of one 15 minuet video.



My job of proving that we can know when Jesus will come at the Rapture and this is difficult at best because most Christians have been taught the lie that no one can no when Jesus will come at the Rapture. This big fat lie is almost like a cult and it’s extremely hard to deliver people from a lie that they believe is true and hold near and dear to their hearts.



There is so much evidence that supports the fact that we can know when Jesus will return at the Rapture that I don't think I will complete my task until right up to the very day that the Rapture takes place.

In all my video’s I share why we can know when Jesus comes at the Rapture but not the Second Coming.



The evidence is so over whelming that we can know when Jesus will come at the Rapture and this information is found written throughout the entire bible.





I cannot communicate all the evidence in one short video or even a hundred videos. I am on my 10th video as of today, Jan 27th, 2020 and I have 4 more video's ready to be uploaded that are jam packed with supernatural revelations. There is more than enough proof that we can know when Jesus will return at the Rapture for anyone who has eyes to see. If you want the truth it will find you if you want it to.

Ranger

Watching out for you all the way home.