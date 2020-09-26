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The Soon Coming Rapture - WORDS from Heaven about it! (will take place on a Sabbath Day and Rosh Hashanah too) mirrored
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36 views • September 26, 2020
Happy Rosh Ha Shanah! From Apostle, Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
https://www.amightywind.com/
Prophecy 92, October 27, 2007
Be of Good Cheer! For I, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, AM the Only GOOD SHEPHERD And I Beat the Wolves Away!
No one does know the exact time and hour I have only told her the Holy Day will be on Rosh Ha Shanah. Since Rosh Ha Shanah is two days— and many people have different calculations which date it falls on— it is [so] true, she does not know the hour.
Prophecy 61, September 11, 2002 Where are All MY Holy Men that Lift Up Their Holy Hands to ME, YAHUVEH?
I love you MY beloved children! Those who now are not afraid to do everything I say, those that respect the Holy Days, those who cry out and long for YAHUSHUA to come. They are like the Five Wise Virgins. They have the oil in their lamps and they wait and they have extra oil beside. For they know not what hour nor what day. They know that HE will return on a Shabbat, but what Shabbat?
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
https://www.amightywind.com/
Prophecy 92, October 27, 2007
Be of Good Cheer! For I, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH, AM the Only GOOD SHEPHERD And I Beat the Wolves Away!
No one does know the exact time and hour I have only told her the Holy Day will be on Rosh Ha Shanah. Since Rosh Ha Shanah is two days— and many people have different calculations which date it falls on— it is [so] true, she does not know the hour.
Prophecy 61, September 11, 2002 Where are All MY Holy Men that Lift Up Their Holy Hands to ME, YAHUVEH?
I love you MY beloved children! Those who now are not afraid to do everything I say, those that respect the Holy Days, those who cry out and long for YAHUSHUA to come. They are like the Five Wise Virgins. They have the oil in their lamps and they wait and they have extra oil beside. For they know not what hour nor what day. They know that HE will return on a Shabbat, but what Shabbat?
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