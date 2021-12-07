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RiseUpNH 7/12/21: NH Legislative Summary and Outlook with Melissa Blasek
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10 views • July 13, 2021
Melissa Blasek, Executive Director of ReopenNH/RebuildNH (https://reopennh.com/) and Representative to the NH Legislature from Merrimack, talks about the results of the legislative efforts over the past year to check executive power re: emergency orders, and to safeguard medical freedom. Among bills discussed are: HB63, HB417, HB542, HB220, HB1 and HB2. Lots of good questions from the participants made this a lively and informative session.
For more information, see www.RiseUpNH.org
For more information, see www.RiseUpNH.org
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