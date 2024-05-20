Create New Account
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi dead at 63 in helicopter crash
The Prisoner
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi tragically died in a helicopter crash in the country’s northwestern province of East Azerbaijan. RT takes a look back at the leader's life and achievements during his tenure.

Further Info:

https://warnews247-gr.translate.goog/diethnh/mesh-anatolh/ektakto-nekros-o-proedros-tou-iran-empraxim-raisi-to-elikoptero-tou-katarrifthhke-lene-rwsikes-phges-den-exoume-kamia-sxesh-leei-to-israhl/?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp

Mirrored - RT


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

deadhelicopter crashebrahim raisiiranian president

