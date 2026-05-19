The First Tell: Senator Ron Johnson on What Broke the COVID Narrative | Ep 1

In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Alix sits down with U.S. Senator Ron Johnson to talk about what first made him question the COVID-era narrative—and why he ultimately stepped into the fight over medical freedom, informed choice, and vaccine safety.





Sen. Johnson walks through the early days of the pandemic from a behind-the-scenes vantage point in Washington: the push away from early treatment, the incentives shaping hospital protocols, and the barriers he says still prevent transparency and accountability inside federal health agencies. The conversation also touches on the evolving childhood vaccine schedule, the politics of state-level mandates (with a focus on California), and why Johnson believes public pressure—and more doctors speaking up—will determine what happens next.





In this episode, we cover:





Sen. Johnson’s “first tell” that something was off in the COVID response









Why early treatment options became so controversial









Hospital incentives, protocol-driven care, and what patients experienced during lockdowns









Vaccine injury reporting and why underreporting matters









Behind-the-scenes insights from Johnson’s hearings on mRNA and vaccine safety









California mandates, medical exemptions, and what “blue-state resistance” could look like









What citizens can do right now to support informed choice and transparency









Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists.:

https://www.mishinternational.com/





When you need to defend your health from the regulatory state, you support this podcast and the work of Free Now Foundation. When you need to defend your savings from the state’s monetary system, contact the team at Mish International.





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