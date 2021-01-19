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Police Get REVENGE After Mother's Arrest Goes Viral
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1299 views • January 19, 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Police get REVENGE after mother's arrest goes viral
MIRRORED from Rebel News
WATCH & SHARE what happened when the police officer who apologised for UNLAWFULLY ARRESTING a single mother in NSW last week, showed up at her home.
Help us, help her!👉 rebelne.ws/3sEkn8i
FULL REPORT: rebelne.ws/35QOYGa
MIRRORED from Rebel News
WATCH & SHARE what happened when the police officer who apologised for UNLAWFULLY ARRESTING a single mother in NSW last week, showed up at her home.
Help us, help her!👉 rebelne.ws/3sEkn8i
FULL REPORT: rebelne.ws/35QOYGa
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