RANTS THE WRECK OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY AND HOW ITS KILLING SCIENCE AS IT CORRUPTS SOCIETY
DRIVER TheWellTemperedMechanic
Published Yesterday

A group called 314 is another Communist front for Democrats working to destroy Science. Never trust the science is the true basis of scientific discovery. Always be looking at the research and data for mistakes and problems. The Democrats want "THEIR" Scientists to lead us..how FOUL indeed!

sciencedemocrattechrants

