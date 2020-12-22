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(MIAC #140) Distorted Nature: The World Wide Web Now Has Consciousness
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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120 views • December 22, 2020
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS) https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-140-the-world-wide-web-is-now-consciousness-the-nature-of-frequency-vibration

Christian Westbrook from Ice Age Farmer and David DuByne of Adapt 2030 discuss how natural 400 year cycles of the Sun are creating climate shifts on our planet which have already reduced crop yields globally. By presenting the very real and immediate challenges, we highlight ideas and philosophies that will help us work together and build solutions to thrive in the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum.• Blueprint for food prices 2019-2024• Corporate news now needs to begin to control the Grand Solar Minimum narrative, after they come up with a way to convince everyone the Earth effects the Sun, not the other way around.• Is 21st science better than the 1600’s?• Five new greenhouse gasses discovered 2018• Climate change on mars• Tech companies censoring content to control the narrative for the Main Stream Media• Marigolds for antibiotic tincture• Georgia Guide Stones• Frequency of thought, nature of the universe is frequency and vibration• Computers and the cloud a new consciousness arises on Earth


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foodagriculturegrand solar minimumearth changesdavid dubyneeddy grand solar minimumextreme weather eventsglobal coolinggrand solar minimum updatemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastweather newsfood storageadapt 2030grand solar minimum forecastconsciousness in the world wide webcrop losses globallygrand solar minimum prepardness
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