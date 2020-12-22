(MIAC #140) Distorted Nature: The World Wide Web Now Has Consciousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Christian Westbrook from Ice Age Farmer and David DuByne of Adapt 2030 discuss how natural 400 year cycles of the Sun are creating climate shifts on our planet which have already reduced crop yields globally. By presenting the very real and immediate challenges, we highlight ideas and philosophies that will help us work together and build solutions to thrive in the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum.• Blueprint for food prices 2019-2024• Corporate news now needs to begin to control the Grand Solar Minimum narrative, after they come up with a way to convince everyone the Earth effects the Sun, not the other way around.• Is 21st science better than the 1600’s?• Five new greenhouse gasses discovered 2018• Climate change on mars• Tech companies censoring content to control the narrative for the Main Stream Media• Marigolds for antibiotic tincture• Georgia Guide Stones• Frequency of thought, nature of the universe is frequency and vibration• Computers and the cloud a new consciousness arises on Earth
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via - https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS*** 🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030 LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.