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The Galactic Federation of Light: The Benefits of Med Beds
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200 views • October 30, 2020
September 25, 2020
"The intense high-vibrational energy of the med bed works in combination with your intentions to regenerate yourself." ~ Galactic Federation of Light
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/the-benefits-of-med-beds/
For more monthly events go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
And for more information about private sessions, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/private-sessions/
"The intense high-vibrational energy of the med bed works in combination with your intentions to regenerate yourself." ~ Galactic Federation of Light
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/the-benefits-of-med-beds/
For more monthly events go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
And for more information about private sessions, please go to: https://ascensioncalling.com/private-sessions/
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