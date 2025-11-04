Pay Attention: Lara Logan expertly warns America of Islam’s goal of Sharia Law worldwide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“It is time for us to stop calling Islam a religion. It is not a religion. You can ask any Muslim, you can ask any jihadi, they will tell you it is a civilization. It is a civilization that governs every aspect of your life and most importantly for us in the U.S., it is a civilization that is duty-bound according to the Quran to install Sharia law worldwide”
Islam is not a religion, Islam is Government
We need to take this extremely seriously
🇺🇸Join👉 @SGTnewsNetwork