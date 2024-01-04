Create New Account
Russian airborne troops advancing on the Zaporozhye front
Published 14 hours ago

▪️Soldiers of the 108th Airborne Regiment on the BMD-4 armored fighting vehicle break through to the enemy trenches, firing 30 mm cannons
▪️Russian troops continue the offensive on the Rabotino-Verbovoe line, taking the initiative on the Zaporozhye front. Every day the enemy is losing ground and retreating.

Source @Intel Slava Z

