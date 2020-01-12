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“They are NOT spraying” says 9news Denver.
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383 views • January 12, 2020
We have the technology and we think it’s a good idea to spray barium and aluminum in the upper atmosphere to help combat global warming. But NO we are not spraying. This is normal air traffic. They are poisoning our water supply and spraying our skies.
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