Where Human and Alien Spirituality Meet

The Preparing for Alien Contact Meetup group met with eight of us on Aug. 3, 2022 and I started out with a dream and an idea I had that morning. My hypothesis is that the E.T.s are transforming humanity over a few centuries to be hybrids of the Greys and have a more community minded spiritual realization and orientation to life. This video accidentally demonstrates how fractured humanity's spiritual views are and how much we need Grey leadership. Here, I have a Buddhist view, Bruce has a Vedic view, Rolf has a Christian view and Dave quotes "The Law of One". We didn't agree on much and Dave says all our views could be correct somewhere in the universe. I disagree with that too!

Please join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact/

This is a FAIR USE of the thumbnail image of God hiding behind Jupiter, from the Starship Enterprise.

In the video I highly recommended you subscribe to Richard Dolan’s YouTube channel. I watch it more than any other channel in the world. At minute 30:30 in this video he gives a brilliant summary of our current world revolution and he says that a global revolution like this has never happened before in human history. The video is:

Another Facelift for the UFO Coverup I The Richard Dolan Show

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2jJrtATlIM

Currently he is on a roll with more profound insights in these other recent videos:

UFOs: What We Keep Missing I The Richard Dolan Show

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJXLlKs4L7Y

UFO Behavior and Abductions (live Tuesday Show)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJzyBC6-FxA

In my blog below, I explain that if people do not take into account the E.T./ UFO reality and how it affects national governments and their policies and technology, then they cannot have an adult understanding of how the globalists run this world:

https://www.brianruhe.ca/most-pundits-have-a-high-school-level-of-understanding-regarding-ets/

Food for thought. Good to stay positive and watch over negative thoughts that arise in your mind. You are responsible for your mental states. You can’t blame the governments for you being negative about the world. You have the ability to uplift your mind and the dark forces in this world want you to feel and speak and act negatively.

Much metta!

Brian Ruhe