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Archbishop Vigano calls for Resistance against the New World Order ✝
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309 views • March 16, 2022
For more about Carlo Maria Vigano and the new world order, visit: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://banned.video/playlist/61e636f26959067dbbfa11bf
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Prayer to destroy the evil spirits, demons, minions of satan
“In the name of Jesus Christ!
I command you…
I compel you…
I expel you…
from my mind and body, spirit and soul!”
Alleluia! Alleluia! Alleluia!
He is risen!
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/prayer-to-destroy-the-evil-spirits-demons-minions-of-satan/
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"The moment has come when God asks the Holy Father to make, in union with all the Bishops of the world, the consecration of Russia to My Immaculate Heart, promising to save it by this means." - Our Lady to Sister Lucy, one of the seers of Fatima, June 13, 1929
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Bp. Schneider Asks World’s Bishops to Unite with Pope in Consecration of Russia on March 25
https://www.tldm.org/news54/bp-schneider-asks-worlds-bishops-to-unite-with-pope-in-consecration-of-russia-on-march-25.htm
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Third Secret Tells of a Spiritual Chastisement: Loss of Faith, Faltering and Punishment of the Pastors, Diabolical Disorientation
https://www.tldm.org/news10/thirdsecretspiritualchastisement.htm
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Why I stand with Abp. Viganò and his analysis of the Russia-Ukraine conflict
https://www.tldm.org/news54/why-i-stand-with-abp-viganò-and-his-analysis-of-the-russia-ukraine-conflict.htm
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EXCLUSIVE: Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò Responds to Critics of His Positions Regarding COVID Tyranny and Ukraine
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/exclusive-archbishop-carlo-maria-vigano-responds-critics-positions-regarding-covid-tyranny-ukraine/
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://banned.video/playlist/61e636f26959067dbbfa11bf
-----------------
Prayer to destroy the evil spirits, demons, minions of satan
“In the name of Jesus Christ!
I command you…
I compel you…
I expel you…
from my mind and body, spirit and soul!”
Alleluia! Alleluia! Alleluia!
He is risen!
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/prayer-to-destroy-the-evil-spirits-demons-minions-of-satan/
------------------
"The moment has come when God asks the Holy Father to make, in union with all the Bishops of the world, the consecration of Russia to My Immaculate Heart, promising to save it by this means." - Our Lady to Sister Lucy, one of the seers of Fatima, June 13, 1929
---------------------
Bp. Schneider Asks World’s Bishops to Unite with Pope in Consecration of Russia on March 25
https://www.tldm.org/news54/bp-schneider-asks-worlds-bishops-to-unite-with-pope-in-consecration-of-russia-on-march-25.htm
---------------------
Third Secret Tells of a Spiritual Chastisement: Loss of Faith, Faltering and Punishment of the Pastors, Diabolical Disorientation
https://www.tldm.org/news10/thirdsecretspiritualchastisement.htm
------------------------------
Why I stand with Abp. Viganò and his analysis of the Russia-Ukraine conflict
https://www.tldm.org/news54/why-i-stand-with-abp-viganò-and-his-analysis-of-the-russia-ukraine-conflict.htm
-----------------------
EXCLUSIVE: Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò Responds to Critics of His Positions Regarding COVID Tyranny and Ukraine
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/exclusive-archbishop-carlo-maria-vigano-responds-critics-positions-regarding-covid-tyranny-ukraine/
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