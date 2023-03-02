ZEROTIME: Ukraine – The First NWO AI Country of the World EXPOSED, The Voice, & More!

MAR 1, 2023

This week Maria Zeee exposes the REAL agenda behind why so many countries are supporting Ukraine; the first fully-functional New World Order City of the Globalist John Ruddick also joins us to discuss Ukraine, The Voice, and the upcoming NSW election, as well as Professor Ian Brighthope to discuss a parallel health system in Australia.

