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Roe vs Wade Overturned DECENTRALIZES Power From Federal Government (That's GOOD)
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71 views • May 15, 2022
If the supreme court overturns row versus Wade, it does not end abortions, just moved decision making powers back to the voters in individual states. It decentralizes control from a central source which we should all support. It allows the states to compete, if pro-abortion is something you favor, you can vote for it or move to another state.
Stop saying it ends abortion permanently, it's not true.
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Stop saying it ends abortion permanently, it's not true.
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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