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MILITARY MAN SAYS THE MILITARY DOING SCANS TO TAKE WEAPONS, PUSHING FEAR, CHINESE INFILTRATION & SURVIVAL PREPPING
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292 views • July 02, 2021
NEW! THIS MAN CLAIMS HE IS A FORMER MILITARY MAN & IT'S GOING TO GET BAD, SURVIVAL PREPPING & JOE BIDEN'S & ELITES PLANS, DON'T MISS WHAT HE SAYS!
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