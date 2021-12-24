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A new take on an old Christmas tradition brings hope and joy to families in Steubenville, Ohio
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LifeSite's new Arts & Culture correspondent Larissa Fedoryka visits Steubenville, Ohio to learn more about a new 'Nutcracker Project' that's bringing joy and hope to families this Christmas season.
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