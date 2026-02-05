4yrs ago Canada Vancouver Island BC Freedom Convoy 2022 Protesting Covid Mandates Jan 29th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canada Vancouver Island BC Freedom Convoy 2022 Protesting Covid Mandates Jan 29th
Vancouver Island Freedom Convoy - January 29, 2022
Join the convoy from Campbell River to Victoria in support of the truckers in Ottawa. Hear voices along the way of Island resident telling their stories of why they are in support of the movement. These are voices the mainstream media refuse to cover...neighbors, friends, family and citizens that our political 'leaders' vilify and demonize with derogatory rhetoric in one broad stroke. The time is now to stand up and unite against goverment overreach that takes away some of the most basic of fundamental freedoms that many fought and died for not so long ago.