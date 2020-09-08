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THERE IS NO TEST FOR "COVID19" (if covid19 even exists)
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133 views • September 08, 2020
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government https://www.minds.com/diabolical_vaccination_industry/
THERE IS NO TEST FOR "COVID19" (if covid19 even exists)
All the tests – test for "reactions" that a multitude of issues can cause including ever having a "vaccination", a- flu and other conditions. Having a "positive" means nothing. Over and above the meaninglessness of the tests – there is an over 80 percent false positive rate – even along their own lines of meaninglessness. If any of it did mean anything, none of it is being resolved by anything being done now to handle any of it.
Variations of the "corona virus" has been around for at least over 60 years now. The virus manipulated by Gates/Fauci/Birx + china make a virus make a vaccine industry – are in the corona family. Hyrdoxicholorequine reportedly kills all of it – this is why hydroxycholoriquine is being outlawed – there is no money being made from the drug because it has been on the market a long time. THE MAKE- A -VIRUS -MAKE –A- VACCINE- INDUSTRY ,,,NEEDS TO BE STOPPED AND HELD ACCOUNTABLE BEFORE THEY DO SOMETHING WORSE.
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fake virusfake public healthfake government
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