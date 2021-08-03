AT THE GATES OF HELL (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel Dustin Nemos at:-Special Report:At the Gates of Hell is a documentary that exposes Bill Gates, his corruption and his many crimes against humanity. Bill Gates is responsible for causing the paralysis of more than 490,000 Indians with a polio vaccine that he developed through the Bill and Milinda Gates Foundation. This and much more shocking truths about this evil globalist are revealed in this stunning and horrifying film.Mirrored from :Thrivetime ShowPublished July 31, 2021For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chatCategory News & PoliticsSensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over